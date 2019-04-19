Potential Fed nominee Cain says not withdrawing from consideration

One of President Donald Trump's prospective Federal Reserve nominees, businessman Herman Cain, said on Thursday he was not withdrawing from consideration for the post, although his chances of winning the Senate's needed approval appear dim.

In an interview with Fox News Channel, Cain said it was not clear that the minds of four Republican senators who have voiced concerns about his nomination cannot be changed.

If their opposition holds, and if all Senate Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them also oppose Cain, his nomination would fail to win the majority backing needed in the Senate for Cain's confirmation.

