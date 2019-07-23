Pound claws back losses as Boris Johnson wins leadership

LONDON: The British pound trimmed its losses Tuesday (Jul 23) on widely-expected news that Brexiteer Boris Johnson has triumphed in the race to become the nation's next prime minister.

Former London Mayor and front-runner Johnson has defeated Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest and will replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.

The sterling ranged between 1.6937 and 1.7020 against the Singapore dollar, hovering above the three-year low last week.

In reaction, the pound crept up to $1.2474 in early afternoon London deals.

That was a slender gain from $1.2450 before the announcement but was lower than $1.2476 registered late on Monday.

Sterling nevertheless remains under pressure and is not far from the two-year low of $1.2382 that was struck last week on Brexit fears.

The European single currency meanwhile slid to 89.60 pence on Tuesday's announcement, from 89.70 beforehand. The euro had touched a six-month peak last week at 90.51.

"As was widely expected, Boris Johnson has been announced as the new UK PM, winning the Tory leadership contest with 66 percent of the vote," said analyst David Cheetham at trading firm XTB.

"Given that he's been the frontrunner for quite some time the immediate market reaction has been fairly quiet with the pound remaining under pressure and not far from its lowest level since April 2017 against the US dollar," he added.



ASIAN STOCKS CLIMB

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets rose Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street with confidence given a boost by a positive earnings season and speculation top US and Chinese negotiators will hold face-to-face trade talks soon.

A bipartisan agreement to raise the US debt ceiling to fund the government for another two years - avoiding another painful shutdown - also provided some cheer.

The gains across the board come a week before the Federal Reserve holds its next policy meeting at which it is expected to cut interest rates, with a big question over how deep it will go.

Oil prices dipped up as traders keep tabs on the rumbling Iran crisis after it seized a UK-flagged tanker in the Gulf on Friday.