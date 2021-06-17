Power crunch in southern China easing - NDRC

BEIJING: An electricity crunch in China's southern regions that started in mid-May is easing and is expected to improve with the coming flooding season, a National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson told a press briefing on Thursday.

Guangdong province has stopped asking industrial users to reduce electricity consumption during peak demand hours since June 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)