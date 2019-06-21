Power outage partially halts Toshiba Memory's chip plant

Toshiba Memory Corp, the world's No. 2 producer of NAND flash memory chips, said on Friday production at its plant in central Japan has been partially suspended for nearly a week since a brief power outage last Saturday.

TOKYO: Toshiba Memory Corp, the world's No. 2 producer of NAND flash memory chips, said on Friday production at its plant in central Japan has been partially suspended for nearly a week since a brief power outage last Saturday.

A Toshiba Memory spokeswoman declined to comment when the plant would resume full operations and to what extent its production has been affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toshiba Memory, owned 40per cent by Toshiba Corp, is in the process of going public.

The plant suspension is also affecting Western Digital Corp, Toshiba Memory's joint venture partner, but a spokeswoman for the U.S. data storage device maker declined to comment on the impact on its business.

It usually takes days to resume operations at a chip plant, as all equipment needs to be tested.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Advertisement