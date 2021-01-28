Prada CEO sees revenues rising to 5 billion euros in 4-5 years: paper

Italian luxury group Prada sees revenues rising to 5 billion euros (US$6.05 billion) in 4-5 years and plans to invest 100 million euros per year in production sites and shops in coming years, its CEO said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a closed Prada shop after partial lockdown measures were introduced amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, Patrizio Bertelli also said there could be positive signs for the luxury sector as a whole from March, when lockdowns in many European countries will end.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

