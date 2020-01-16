Pratt & Whitney expects approval for GTF engine on A220 jet in spring

A software update for the GTF engine on the A220 jet is expected in the spring, pending regulatory approval, Graham Webb, vice president of Pratt & Whitney commercial engine programs said on Wednesday.

MONTREAL: A software update for the GTF engine on the A220 jet is expected in the spring, pending regulatory approval, Graham Webb, vice president of Pratt & Whitney commercial engine programs said on Wednesday.

Checks were ordered on the GTF on the Airbus plane last year following engine failures on aircraft operated by Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)