Pratt & Whitney expects approval for GTF engine on A220 jet in spring

A software update for the GTF engine on the A220 jet is expected in the spring, pending regulatory approval, Graham Webb, vice president of Pratt & Whitney commercial engine programs said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company United Technologies and their subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Checks were ordered on the GTF on the Airbus plane last year following engine failures on aircraft operated by Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

