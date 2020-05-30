Preliminary agreement reached in Lufthansa bailout row: source

Germany and Brussels have reached a preliminary agreement in the ongoing row over the 9 billion euro (US$10 billion) bailout of carrier Lufthansa , two people familiar with the matter said.

BERLIN/FRANKFURT: Germany and Brussels have reached a preliminary agreement in the ongoing row over the 9 billion euro (US$10 billion) bailout of carrier Lufthansa , two people familiar with the matter said.

The people said Lufthansa is giving up as much as four planes each in Frankfurt and Munich as well as up to 24 corresponding landing slots.

One of the people said this would not officially conclude talks between the German government and the European Commission.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Christian Kraemer and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Sandra Maler)