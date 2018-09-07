Premier Lo hopes US firms will boost China investment: State TV

China will continue opening up and improving market access, Premier Li Keqiang said, adding that he hoped U.S. firms would boost investment in the world's second-largest economy, state television reported on Friday.

It broadcast images of Li meeting Exxon Mobil Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods in Beijing, and quoted Li as saying during the meeting that China would treat foreign and local firms equally and urging all countries to jointly safeguard free trade and investment.

