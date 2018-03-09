Principal sources of US steel, aluminium imports

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 8) promised to show fairness and flexibility towards America's "real friends" in rolling out new tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.

But who provides the metals to the United States?

US SOURCES OF FOREIGN STEEL

Last year, US imports of steel, iron and ferroalloy jumped 38 per cent over 2016 levels to US$33.5 billion, according to data from the Commerce Department.

Canada, America's neighbour to the north, was the single-largest source, providing 15.6 per cent of all imports.

China, Trump's favourite trade bugbear, was 11th, providing only 2.7 per cent. The top 10 providers were as follows:



Canada US$5.2 billion 15.6 per cent

Brazil US$3 billion 9.1 per cent

South Korea US$2.8 billion 8.3 per cent

Russia US$2.7 billion 8.0 per cent

Mexico US$2.4 billion 7.1 per cent

Japan US$1.6 billion 4.8 per cent

Germany US$1.5 billion 4.6 per cent

Turkey US$1.2 billion 3.7 per cent

Taiwan US$1.2 billion 3.7 per cent

South Africa US$0.9 billion 2.9 per cent

US SOURCES OF FOREIGN ALUMINIUM

Imports of alumina and aluminium rose 32 per cent last year and Canada was also, and by far, the largest supplier, accounting for 40 per cent of this.

China, which experts say is responsible for massive oversupply on world markets, was the second largest provider. The top 10 providers were as follows:



Canada US$6.9 billion 40.0 per cent

China US$1.7 billion 9.7 per cent

Russia US$1.6 billion 9.1 per cent

UAE US$1.4 billion 8.0 per cent

Bahrain US$600 million 3.5 per cent

Argentina US$547 million 3.2 per cent

Germany US$392 million 2.3 per cent

India US$371 million 2.1 per cent

Australia US$362 million 2.1 per cent

South Africa US$340 million 2.0 per cent

WHAT TARIFFS ARE ALREADY IN PLACE?

By the end of 2017, more than 60 per cent of US steel imports were covered by existing trade barriers such as tariffs, according to Chad Bown, a trade expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

This was far above the average for most products, which was four per cent.

Bown estimates that the tariffs announced on Thursday will eliminate US$14.2 billion worth of annual US imports of the metals.

But only US$689 million would come from China, with the rest sourced from US military allies in Europe, Canada, Japan and South Korea, according to Bown.