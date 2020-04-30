Pringles maker Kellogg says profit jumps 23% on virus-led stockpiling

REUTERS: Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co on Thursday reported a 23per cent rise in quarterly profit as consumers in North America and Europe stocked up on its packaged foods amid coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

Net income attributable to the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company was US$347 million, or US$1.01 per share, for the first quarter ended March 28, compared with US$282 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quarterly net sales dropped to US$3.41 billion from US$3.52 billion last year, hurt by the sale of its Keebler cookie business and some other assets to Nutella maker Ferrero SpA.

