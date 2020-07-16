Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision

Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed a decision by the European Union's top court in his case against Facebook, saying the legal basis for more then 5,000 U.S. companies that use the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield to import personal data to the United States was found to violate EU laws.

FILE PHOTO: Austrian lawyer and privacy activist Schrems prepares his laptop during a Reuters inter
FILE PHOTO: Austrian lawyer and privacy activist Max Schrems prepares his laptop during a Reuters interview in a cafe in Vienna, Austria, May 22, 2018. Picture taken May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

"It looks perfect," he said in a spontanious reaction when the ruling hit headlines at his office in Vienna.

"The CJEU has anulled the "Privacy Shield" decision by the European Commission that allowed EU companies to easily transfer ("outsource") personal data to US providers in large quantities," non-profit NOYB, which he chairs, said in a statement.

"This decision is based on overreaching US surveillance laws that only protect "U.S. persons" but not foreigners," it said.

Schrems had alleged the social media platform to unlawfully process personal data in breach of the European privacy regulation GDPR.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

Source: Reuters

