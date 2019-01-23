Procter & Gamble's skin, fabric care brands drive sales beat

Procter & Gamble Co reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for beauty and fabric care products.

Shares of the world's largest fast-moving consumer goods maker rose 3 percent in early trading after the company also raised the high end of its full-year forecast for core sales growth by 1 percent.

To counter stiff competition from private-label brands and direct-to-consumer start-ups, P&G has been investing more in its beauty and feminine care products, while raising prices to offset higher raw material and transportation costs.

Organic sales for the second quarter, which exclude items like acquisitions and currency effects, rose 4 percent. Analysts on average were expecting growth of 2.40 percent.

Fabric and home care business, which includes brands such as Tide and Ariel, rose 2 percent to US$5.56 billion, beating analysts' estimate of US$5.41 billion. The business is P&G's biggest contributor to sales.

P&G said net income attributable to the company rose to US$3.19 billion, or US$1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$2.50 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.25 per share, beating analysts' estimate of US$1.21 per share.

Net sales rose marginally to US$17.44 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$17.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)