Procter & Gamble second-quarter sales beat estimates

REUTERS: Procter & Gamble Co reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for beauty and fabric care products.

The maker of Tide detergent and Oral-B toothpaste said net income attributable to the company rose to US$3.19 billion, or US$1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$2.50 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose marginally to US$17.44 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$17.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

