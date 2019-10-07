PropertyGuru's Australia IPO set to raise as much as US$257 million

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian online realtor PropertyGuru filed a prospectus in Australia seeking an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$380.2 million (US$257 million).

PropertyGuru, whose backers include buyout firms TPG Capital and KKR, has set an indicative price range of A$3.70 to A$4.50 apiece, according to its prospectus filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission on Monday (Oct 7).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reuters had reported the company's plans to list in Australia in September.

PropertyGuru operates in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.