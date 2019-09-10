PropertyGuru plans up to A$400m Australian IPO: Sources

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian online realtor PropertyGuru Group, which counts buyout firms TPG Capital and KKR among its backers, is targeting an Australian IPO which could raise up to A$400 million (US$274.2 million) this year, sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday (Sep 10).

Senior officials from the Singapore-based company, which operates real estate portals in the region, will start meeting Australian investors within the next few weeks before starting their pitches to Asian and US investors, two sources said.

An external spokesman of PropertyGuru said: "We are considering a number of funding and strategic options but no decision has been made at this time."

PropertyGuru has appointed UBS and Credit Suisse as joint lead managers for the IPO. Both banks declined comment.