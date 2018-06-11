Prosecutor says Audi emissions probe widens to include CEO Stadler

German prosecutor on Monday said they have widened an emissions cheating probe against Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi to include Chief Executive Rupert Stadler among the suspects accused of fraud and false advertising.

FRANKFURT: German prosecutor on Monday said they have widened an emissions cheating probe against Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi to include Chief Executive Rupert Stadler among the suspects accused of fraud and false advertising.

The Munich public prosecutor's office said that it is now probing 20 suspects, and that it had searched the apartment of Stadler and one other current board member on Monday.

Advertisement

Audi said that the company is fully cooperating with the prosecutors.

Audi said last month that it discovered emissions-related problems with a further 60,000 cars, dealing a fresh setback to parent Volkswagen more than 2-1/2 years after it first admitted to cheating U.S. diesel exhaust tests.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edward Taylor)