ProSieben signs cooperation with Facebook to share clips on video platform

MUNICH: ProSiebenSat.1 Media said on Wednesday it had signed a cooperation agreement with arch-rival Facebook to post programme clips on video platform Facebook Watch as the German broadcaster seeks to reach a younger audience.

Prosiebensat.1 said the cooperation - due to take effect on June 27 - would increase its reach and facilitate additional revenues in its content and production business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)