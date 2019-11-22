Prosus CEO remains confident in bid for Just Eat

Technology company Prosus remains confident about its bid for British meal delivery business Just Eat , Chief Executive Bob van Dijk said on Friday, despite an increase in the value of rival Takeaway.com's all-share bid.

AMSTERDAM: Technology company Prosus remains confident about its bid for British meal delivery business Just Eat , Chief Executive Bob van Dijk said on Friday, despite an increase in the value of rival Takeaway.com's all-share bid.

"The multiples of Takeaway are high, which we think basically reflects a very significant amount of downside risk, and if anything that downside risk has increased", Van Dijk told reporters.

"Our offer is a full offer that we feel confident about. The multiples of Takeaway now only strengthen our story."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by David Goodman)