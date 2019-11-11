Prosus posts Just Eat offer document, lowers threshold
Netherlands-based Prosus said on Monday it had published its cash offer document to buy online takeaway delivery platform Just Eat for 710 pence a share, pitching its bid against rival Takeaway.com with a lowered acceptance threshold of 75per cent.
