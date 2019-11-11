Prosus posts Just Eat offer document, lowers threshold

Prosus posts Just Eat offer document, lowers threshold

Netherlands-based Prosus said on Monday it had published its cash offer document to buy online takeaway delivery platform Just Eat for 710 pence a share, pitching its bid against rival Takeaway.com with a lowered acceptance threshold of 75per cent.

FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone, in London
FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

