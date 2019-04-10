Proxy adviser Glass Lewis opposes UBS compensation report

Shareholders of Swiss bank UBS Group should oppose its compensation report for 2018, proxy adviser Glass Lewis said, citing "pay-for-performance concern".

ZURICH: Shareholders of Swiss bank UBS Group should oppose its compensation report for 2018, proxy adviser Glass Lewis said, citing "pay-for-performance concern".

Shareholders get a non-binding vote on top executives' compensation at the bank's annual meeting on May 2.

Advertisement

Glass Lewis said that while UBS had improved earnings last year, some financial indicators including earnings per share and return on equity lagged those of its Swiss and European peers.

"We are currently troubled by the significant fines the company is facing in Europe, particularly in France, as a result of money laundering litigations," it added.

It also suggested shareholders abstain from approving the actions of the bank's board and top management in 2018, especially in light of a French tax case that has prompted UBS to boost litigation provisions.

"Taking into account the considerable uncertainty surrounding ongoing investigations and proceedings, which

Advertisement

Advertisement

appears to have increased in recent months with the 4.5 billion euro penalty related to the French tax evasion case, we believe that shareholders are unable to confidently determine whether it is in their best interests to ratify the acts of the members of the board and management for the past fiscal year at this time," it said.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Michael Shields; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)