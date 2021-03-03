Proxy adviser ISS backs activist shareholder's proposal for Toshiba probe: sources

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) on Wednesday recommended that Toshiba Corp shareholders vote for Effissimo Capital Management's proposal for an independent probe into the firm's annual shareholder meeting (AGM) last year, two sources said.

FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO
FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa (not in picture) at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

However, ISS recommended against U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management's proposal for a vote on the company's investment strategy, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is not public.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

