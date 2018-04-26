Proxy adviser ISS backs call for gun safety report at Sturm Ruger

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended investors vote to support a shareholder resolution calling on Sturm Ruger & Co to report on gun safety.

BOSTON: Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended investors vote to support a shareholder resolution calling on Sturm Ruger & Co to report on gun safety.

In a note to clients, ISS also backed the election of all director nominees at the gunmaker ahead of its shareholder meeting scheduled for May 9.

Sturm Ruger's board had recommended investors vote against the call for the safety report, saying in its proxy statement that "the intentional criminal misuse of firearms is beyond our control."

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Tom Brown)