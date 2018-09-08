Proxy adviser ISS backs call for safety report at Smith & Wesson parent

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended that investors vote in favor of a shareholder proposal at American Outdoor Brands Corp , parent of gun maker Smith & Wesson, calling for a report on the safety of the company's products.

In a report e-mailed by an ISS spokesman, the proxy adviser also recommended that investors support all 10 director nominees at American Outdoor's online-only shareholder meeting on Sept. 25.

American Outdoor company says the report is unnecessary and that it already disclosures its reputational and financial risks.

