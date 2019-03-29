Proxy advisers ISS, Glass Lewis back Bristol-Myers takeover of Celgene

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended shareholders of drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shareholders vote in favor of its proposed US$74 billion takeover of rival Celgene Corp.

NEW YORK: Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis on Friday said shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co should vote in favor of the drugmaker's proposed US$74 billion takeover of rival Celgene Corp., which has been opposed by one of its largest investors and an activist hedge fund.

Shares of Celgene rose 7.5 percent to US$94 in early trading. Bristol-Myers shares were up 0.8 percent at US$48.20.

Advertisement

The ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations are victories for Bristol-Myers and significantly increase the chances that many big mutual funds will back the deal. ISS' opinions are sent to roughly 1,400 investors and are thought to influence many of their decisions.

"The proposed transaction has sound strategic rationale and the valuation appears reasonable," ISS said in its report, which was seen by Reuters.

The Glass Lewis report, also seen by Reuters, said: "The proposed acquisition of Celgene by Bristol-Myers, which would be one of the largest M&A transactions in pharma history, is a super-sized extension of Bristol-Myers' historical 'string-of-pearls' strategy, if not an outright departure, but is predicated on sound strategic and financial rationale."

Bristol-Myers announced in early January that it planned to buy Celgene in a cash and stock transaction valued at roughly US$74 billion that would bring together companies that specialize in oncology and cardiovascular drugs in what would be the largest pharmaceutical industry merger ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bristol-Myers' shareholders are set to vote on the deal on April 12.

The company's second largest shareholder, Wellington Management, and activist investor Starboard Value LP have opposed the deal. Starboard has called it "poorly conceived and ill-advised." Neither Wellington nor Starboard responded to requests for comment.

The spread between Celgene’s share price and the value of the Bristol-Myers bid - a measure of investor confidence in the deal - tightened significantly on Friday to about 4 percent, suggesting optimism that the transaction will close. It had been as wide as about 20 percent after the investors announced their initial opposition to the deal.

If the deal is approved, Bristol-Myers shareholders will own 69 percent of the company and Celgene shareholders would have the remainder.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

This is the biggest transaction Starboard has ever opposed. The firm argues the merger could destroy billions in shareholder value and that Bristol-Myers should not feel forced to do a deal right now.

Starboard has said it is ready to nominate five directors for the board but Glass Lewis argues that if the deal goes through, "we suspect Starboard won't seek to get its director candidates on the board, but ultimately that could depend on the margin of votes cast on the merger proposal."

Starboard has been stepping up its healthcare campaigns lately but it has had mixed success previously in healthcare, including its efforts at Perrigo Company Plc and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst and Michael Erman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Bill Trott)