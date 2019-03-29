Proxy advisor ISS backs Bristol takeover of Celgene

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended shareholders of drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shareholders vote in favor of its proposed US$74 billion takeover of rival Celgene Corp.

"The proposed transaction has sound strategic rationale and the valuation appears reasonable," ISS said in its report.

Bristol-Myers' second largest shareholder, Wellington Management, and activist investor Starboard Value LP have opposed the deal, calling it "poorly conceived and ill-advised."

