Proxy advisory firm ISS recommends for all Third Point nominees at Campbell

Shareholder advisory firm ISS on Wednesday recommended that Campbell Soup Co investors elect all five of hedge fund Third Point's board nominees, giving a boost to the activist firm which has been calling for change at the food company.

"The dissident slate seems well qualified to contribute to the company's turnaround by providing relevant industry expertise, fresh ideas, and a greater sense of urgency," ISS wrote in its report, adding "As such, votes FOR all dissident nominees are warranted."

