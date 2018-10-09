Proxy firm Glass Lewis had endorsed Unilever's Dutch move

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis had recommended shareholders vote in favour of Unilever's proposed move to the Netherlands before the plan got scrapped last week.

LONDON: Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis had recommended shareholders vote in favour of Unilever's proposed move to the Netherlands before the plan got scrapped last week.

Unilever on Friday pulled the plug on the proposal, which faced opposition from UK shareholders. That happened before the influential advisory firm distributed its report.

Advertisement

Now that the proposal has been withdrawn, Glass Lewis recommends shareholders abstain from voting.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)