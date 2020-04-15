Proxy group ISS backs Credit Suisse AGM proposals

Proxy group ISS backs Credit Suisse AGM proposals

Proxy advisory ISS has backed Credit Suisse's proposals for its annual general meeting on April 30, recommending shareholders vote in favour of the group's pay proposals and approving the performance of its leadership.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Basel
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The ISS recommendations, seen by Reuters, come as a boost for the Swiss bank after Glass Lewis advised shareholders to deny its leadership a discharge following a spying scandal that cost ex-boss Tidjane Thiam his job.

