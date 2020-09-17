Sony PlayStation 5 to launch in November

TOKYO: Sony said on Wednesday (Sep 16) the next-generation PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at US$499.99 and US$399.99 for a version without a disk drive, as it squares off against rival Microsoft's Xbox console.

The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimised consoles offering exclusive titles.

Microsoft said last week Xbox Series X would go on sale on Nov 10 priced at US$499.99 with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at US$299.99, as Xbox bets that offering consumers choice will outweigh the risks run by launching two distinct devices at once.

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have the same price, but the US$399.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition "offers a substantial discount at no cost in terms of performance or hardware, besides the disc reader", said Guilherme Fernandes, analyst at gaming analysis firm Newzoo.

Hardware pricing decisions have won and lost generational console battles as makers look to build the critical mass of consumers that will attract games developers to their platform.

Sony, which is making a stylistic departure from recent generations with the predominantly white PlayStation 5, is offering the version without a disk drive as digital downloads become standard.

The console will go on sale on Nov 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and on Nov 19 in the rest of the world.

Upcoming titles unveiled for the console include platform exclusive Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix and a Harry Potter role-playing game.

The announcement bolsters PlayStation's lineup following the reveal of a slew of titles including Spider-Man: Miles Morales from in-house studio Insomniac Games in June.

