PSA Group profit jumps on pricing, Opel synergies

PARIS: French carmaker PSA Group delivered a sharp increase in first-half profit, as new models and the integration of Opel-Vauxhall more than made up for weaker emerging-market sales.

Recurring operating income at the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars rose 10.6per cent to 3.34 billion euros (US$3.7 billion), lifting its operating margin to a new record of 8.7per cent in January-June.

"Our results are proving the sustainability of our performance despite the weakness of global markets," Chief Financial Officer Philippe de Rovira told reporters on a call.

"These headwinds were more than compensated by our efficiency and continuous efforts to save costs," he added.

The profit gain came despite a 12.8per cent drop in global sales announced earlier this month, as emerging markets weighed on PSA's overseas business.

Revenue fell by a more modest 0.7per cent to 38.3 billion euros, as new models such as the Citroen C5 Aircross and a trio of commercial van launches helped to lift pricing.

Net income jumped 24per cent to 1.832 billion euros for the first half, according to the French carmaker, which acquired the Opel-Vauxhall business from General Motors in 2017.

