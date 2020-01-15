PSA names two former Renault, Nissan hires to head its DS, Citroen brands

French carmaker PSA on Wednesday appointed two executives it recently recruited from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance to head up its DS and Citroen brands, and named them to its global executive committee.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PSA Peugeot Citroen is seen at the company's plant in Poissy, near Paris, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PSA said Beatrice Foucher, currently deputy DS chief executive and an ex-Renault manager, would succeed Yves Bonnefont as DS CEO.

The company said in a statement that Vincent Cobee, currently deputy Citroen CEO and a former Nissan and Mitsubishi executive, would replace Linda Jackson as Citroen CEO.

PSA, which is in the midst of a merger with Italy's Fiat Chrysler , said Bonnefont would lead a study on potential costs savings within the group.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing yb Sarah White)

Source: Reuters

