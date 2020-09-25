PSA offers to ramp up capacity for Toyota to win EU okay for Fiat deal: sources

French carmaker PSA has offered to increase the production capacity for Japanese rival Toyota in their joint venture in a bid to win EU antitrust okay for its Fiat deal, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BRUSSELS/MILAN: French carmaker PSA has offered to increase the production capacity for Japanese rival Toyota in their joint venture in a bid to win EU antitrust okay for its Fiat deal, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The aim is to sell some light commercial vehicle production capacity to Toyota, one of the sources said. Another source said PSA would sell the vans at close to margin prices.

The European Commission is worried that the deal may harm competition in small vans in 14 EU countries and Britain. The car makers earlier on Friday submitted their proposal to the EU competition enforcer.

