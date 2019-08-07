PSA shares spike on report Dongfeng exploring options for stake

MILAN/PARIS: PSA's shares briefly rose as much as 6.6per cent on Wednesday and trading volumes spiked after a Bloomberg report said Dongfeng Motor Corp is exploring options for its 2.2 billion-euro (US$2.5 billion) stake in the French carmaker.

The report, which was cited by traders as the reason for the brief jump in PSA's shares, said a full or partial sale was being considered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSA "does not comment on rumors", the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The French carmaker's board has not received any notification or signal that Dongfeng planned to reduce its stake, a source close to the company said.

The surge in PSA's shares was short-lived.

By 1205 GMT, the stock was up just 0.6 per cent at 20.08 euros, lagging the benchmark Paris CAC-40 equity index which was up by around 1per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by Josephine Mason)