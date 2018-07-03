PSA to launch electric car-sharing scheme in Paris by year-end

Business

PSA to launch electric car-sharing scheme in Paris by year-end

PSA will launch during the last quarter of 2018 a "free floating" car-sharing scheme in Paris, allowing drivers to pick up an electric vehicle at one location and leave it elsewhere in the city, the carmaker said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: The Peugeot logo on a Peugeot 508
FILE PHOTO: The Peugeot logo on a Peugeot 508 before a PSA Group news conference on the company's 2017 annual results announcement at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Bookmark

PARIS: PSA will launch during the last quarter of 2018 a "free floating" car-sharing scheme in Paris, allowing drivers to pick up an electric vehicle at one location and leave it elsewhere in the city, the carmaker said in a statement.

It said it planned initially to have some 500 electric Peugeot and Citroen cars available in the French capital.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; writing by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark