PSA to launch electric car-sharing scheme in Paris by year-end

PARIS: PSA will launch during the last quarter of 2018 a "free floating" car-sharing scheme in Paris, allowing drivers to pick up an electric vehicle at one location and leave it elsewhere in the city, the carmaker said in a statement.

It said it planned initially to have some 500 electric Peugeot and Citroen cars available in the French capital.

