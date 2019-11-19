PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat

The majority of unions representing workers at Peugeot maker PSA are in favour of a planned merger with Fiat Chrysler , PSA executives and union representatives said.

However, the unions said that once the merger deal was signed, they would be seeking detailed information about the plans for the combined company.

(Reporting by Gilles Gillaume; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)