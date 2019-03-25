Public invited to share views on wage, employment issues ahead of annual salary guidelines: NWC

SINGAPORE: Members of the public can share their views on wage and employment issues with the National Wages Council (NWC) until Apr 15, the tripartite body said on Monday (Mar 25), adding that it will convene in April and May to develop its annual guidelines.



“In its deliberations on wage recommendations, the NWC considers factors such as Singapore’s economic performance, as well as the domestic and global economic outlook,” NWC said in its press release.

“At the same time, the NWC takes into account Singapore's economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation, and productivity growth," it added.

The tripartite group, which comprises employer, employee and government representatives, is chaired by Peter Seah Lim Huat, chairman of DBS Bank.



Feedback from the public will be considered by the NWC as part of its deliberations and can be sent to the secretariat through mail or via email at nwc_secretariat@mom.gov.sg.