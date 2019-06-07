Putin says attempts being made to force Huawei out of world market

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was concerned by what he called attempts to force Chinese technology giant Huawei out of the global market.

ST PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was concerned by what he called attempts to force Chinese technology giant Huawei out of the global market.

Putin told at economic forum, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping in St Petersburg, that the United States was trying to enforce its legal power across the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Darya Korsunskaya, Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens)