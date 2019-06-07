Putin says attempts being made to force Huawei out of world market

Business

Putin says attempts being made to force Huawei out of world market

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was concerned by what he called attempts to force Chinese technology giant Huawei out of the global market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg Internati
Participants listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bookmark

ST PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was concerned by what he called attempts to force Chinese technology giant Huawei out of the global market.

Putin told at economic forum, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping in St Petersburg, that the United States was trying to enforce its legal power across the world.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Darya Korsunskaya, Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark