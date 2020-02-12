PVH closes most Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger China stores on virus outbreak

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PVH Corp said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed majority of its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it would have exceeded its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings forecast of at least US$1.79 per share, if not for the epidemic, which has killed over 1,100 people.

About 7per cent of PVH's revenue comes from Greater China, while the country accounts for about 20per cent of the company' global sourcing.

