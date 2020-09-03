PVH posts surprise profit as stay-at-home lifts casual clothing demand

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PVH Corp reported a surprise quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer benefited from strong demand for comfortable and casual clothing during the coronavirus-led shift to work from home, sending its shares up over 4per cent.

The Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner also projected encouraging sales trends in China and Europe for the coming months and forecast revenue in the second half of its fiscal year to decline 25per cent, smaller than the 33per cent drop it posted in the second quarter.

The company's North American business, however, remains under pressure due to a resurgence in virus infections, a lack of tourist traffic and a fall in shipments to department stores.

PVH, which also owns Van Heusen, reported total revenue of US$1.58 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 2, beating analysts' estimates of US$1.25 billion.

Online sales through its own channels surged 87per cent.

The company reported an attributable net loss of US$51.4 million, or 72 cents per share, compared to a profit of US$193.5 million, or US$2.58 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 13 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of a loss of US$2.43, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)