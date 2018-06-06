Qatar Airways boss apologizes for remarks on women CEOs

The head of Qatar Airways apologized on Wednesday for saying that a woman could not do his job.

SYDNEY: The head of Qatar Airways apologized on Wednesday for saying that a woman could not do his job.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said his remarks at the closing of a major airlines gathering had been intended as a joke and had been taken out of context.

He defended his airline's record of gender diversity, saying 44 percent of its staff were female.

"Quite frankly I think the press took it out of context.

It was just a joke ... I apologize for it," Al Baker told the CAPA-Centre for Aviation airlines conference in Sydney.

