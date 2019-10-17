Qatar Airways may convert orders for Boeing 777-8 jet to 777-9: CEO

Qatar Airways may convert its 10 orders for the Boeing Co ultra-long-range 777-8 widebody jet to the larger 777-9, depending on the performance of the 777-9, the Qatari airline's chief executive said on Thursday.

LANGKAWI, Malaysia: Qatar Airways may convert its 10 orders for the Boeing Co ultra-long-range 777-8 widebody jet to the larger 777-9, depending on the performance of the 777-9, the Qatari airline's chief executive said on Thursday.

"If the 9 is performing very close to the parameters that the 8 will operate, yes we may convert the 8 to 9," Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on the sidelines of an event to launch a new route from Doha to Langkawi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emirates and Qatar Airways are the only firm customers for the 777-8 model, which Boeing is also trying to sell to Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd .

The date of entry into service for the 777-8 will depend partly on customer demand, a Boeing executive said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)