Qatar Airways reports US$1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: Qatar Airways reported a loss of 7 billion riyals (US$1.92 billion) on Sunday for the year ending March 31, as the coronavirus crisis hurt the aviation industry around the world.

The airline also disclosed it had received a 7.3 billion riyal advance from its owner, the government of Qatar, after March that has since been converted into new shares.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Catherine Evans)