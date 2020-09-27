Qatar Airways reports US$1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisis

Qatar Airways reported a loss of 7 billion riyals (US$1.92 billion) on Sunday for the year ending March 31, as the coronavirus crisis hurt the aviation industry around the world.

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways aircraft takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The airline also disclosed it had received a 7.3 billion riyal advance from its owner, the government of Qatar, after March that has since been converted into new shares.

