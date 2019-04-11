Qatar Airways says Air Italy stake compliant with US Open Skies agreement

Business

Qatar Airways says Air Italy stake compliant with US Open Skies agreement

Qatar Airways said on Thursday its investment in Air Italy was fully compliant with the Open Skies agreement between Qatar and the United States.

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 airplane is pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport
FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Boeing 7878 Dreamliner airplane is pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

Bookmark

DUBAI: Qatar Airways said on Thursday its investment in Air Italy was fully compliant with the Open Skies agreement between Qatar and the United States.

The airline issued the statement after the U.S. said it was scrutinizing the Qatar state-owned carrier's 49 percent stake in the Air Italy.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark