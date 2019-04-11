Qatar Airways says Air Italy stake compliant with US Open Skies agreement

Qatar Airways said on Thursday its investment in Air Italy was fully compliant with the Open Skies agreement between Qatar and the United States.

The airline issued the statement after the U.S. said it was scrutinizing the Qatar state-owned carrier's 49 percent stake in the Air Italy.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)