Qualcomm, FTC ask judge to delay ruling to pursue settlement

Business

Qualcomm, FTC ask judge to delay ruling to pursue settlement

Qualcomm Inc and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday asked a federal judge to delay a preliminary ruling in an antitrust case U.S. regulators brought against the mobile chip firm in order to pursue settlement talks.

The logo of Qualcomm is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
The logo of Qualcomm is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bookmark

REUTERS: Qualcomm Inc and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday asked a federal judge to delay a preliminary ruling in an antitrust case U.S. regulators brought against the mobile chip firm in order to pursue settlement talks.

In a joint filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, the regulators and Qualcomm asked a judge to delay ruling on the FTC's motion for partial summary judgment for 30 days.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark