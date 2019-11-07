Qualcomm beats quarterly revenue estimates

Qualcomm Inc beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares up 5per cent in extended trading.

FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

REUTERS: Qualcomm Inc beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares up 5per cent in extended trading.

Revenue fell about 17per cent to US$4.81 billion, but beat analysts' estimates of US$4.70 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

