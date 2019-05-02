Qualcomm current-quarter revenue forecast falls short, shares drop

REUTERS: Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street targets, excluding a settlement payment from Apple Inc, sending its shares down 3 percent in after-hours trading.

The gloomy forecast comes a day after Apple said sales in China, the world's largest smartphones market, were stabilizing, helped by price cuts and lower taxes.

Qualcomm forecast adjusted revenue between US$4.7 billion and US$5.5 billion for its third quarter ending June 30, the mid-point of which falls below analysts' average estimate of US$5.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips also forecast third-quarter revenue for its patent licensing business between US$1.23 billion and US$1.33 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of US$1.01 billion, according to data firm FactSet.

The company said the forecast for its third quarter included estimated revenue of US$4.5 billion to US$4.7 billion from the settlement.

The settlement is expected to generate US$2 per share in additional earnings, Qualcomm had said.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to US$663 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$330 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$4.88 billion, but beat analysts' estimates of US$4.80 billion.

