Qualcomm loses bid for Apple iPhone import ban in ITC ruling

REUTERS: Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday lost a bid to have imports of some Apple Inc iPhones banned in a final and binding ruling on one dispute between the two companies by the full U.S. International Trade Commission.

Earlier in a separate but similar case, an administrative judge recommended an import ban on some iPhones, siding with Qualcomm. But that finding is not binding and must be reviewed by the agency.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)