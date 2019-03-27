Qualcomm loses bid for Apple iPhone import ban in ITC ruling

Qualcomm loses bid for Apple iPhone import ban in ITC ruling

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday lost a bid to have imports of some Apple Inc iPhones banned in a final and binding ruling on one dispute between the two companies by the full U.S. International Trade Commission.


FILE PHOTO: People walk by a video display promoting 5G connectivity at the Qualcomm booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Earlier in a separate but similar case, an administrative judge recommended an import ban on some iPhones, siding with Qualcomm. But that finding is not binding and must be reviewed by the agency.

